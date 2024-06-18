Jennifer Lopez Urged to Move to Nashville, Release Country Album to Revive Career

Play video content TMZ Studios

Jennifer Lopez needs to pull a Beyoncé and go country -- that is, if she wants her career to avoid the same end as her marriage to Ben Affleck ... so says an industry vet.

Jon Peters -- who produced Jen's 1995 film, "Money Train" -- has a plan of action for the triple-threat star to rake in $$$ after she blew through millions on her wedding and $60M house -- and he details it all in TMZ's new Hulu doc -- 'JLo & Ben: Missed Warning Signs.'

Jon reveals he's spoken to JLo's manager Benny Medina, advising him she needs to take the Bey route -- namely, become a bona fide country star!

Jon thinks Jen could easily pivot into the country music scene -- getting assistance from the likes of Shania Twain and other legends in the game, whom he thinks would welcome JLo with open arms. Ditto for the Grand Ole Opry, according to him.

Jon believes in this so much, he's willing to open his wallet and fund the move himself.