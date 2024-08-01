Damon Dash's Stake In Roc-A-Fella Records Requires Majority Vote, Expiring Soon

Damon Dash's personal share of Roc-A-Fella Records may be up on the auction block -- but the potential buyers may have regrets over the purchase because of some key factors.

Sources with direct knowledge of the sale tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Whoever buys Dame’s stake in Roc-A-Fella will only be a minority owner -- without authority over any decision-making in the company.

The reason ... all Roc-A-Fella Records decisions still require a majority vote -- so even if they wanted to make business moves with what they're inheriting from Dame (masters, etc.) they probably won't be able to do it very easily ... if at all.

Our sources also say this ... "There’s also an expiration date on the master ownership for the company, which means revenue and the only asset doesn’t have many years left.”

We broke the story ... Dash lost a $800k+ lawsuit, resulting in his 33.3 percent interest in Roc-A-Fella being seized and sold at an upcoming U.S. Marshal auction in Manhattan on August 29.

The crown jewel of DD's stake is said to be Jay-Z's and the company's debut album "Reasonable Doubt," released in 1996 ... but as our sources outlined, soundtracking or licensing the music would be impossible without Jay and Roc's other co-owner, Kareem "Biggs" Burke's approval. And from the sounds of it ... they're a bit cagey on that.

Dame actually felt this firsthand a couple of years ago when he tried to make a few dead presidents via a "Reasonable Doubt NFT" but got blocked before reaching the end zone.