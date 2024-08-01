Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Dave Grohl Refuses to Talk Taylor Swift Diss, But Face Says It All

Dave Grohl Won't Talk Taylor Swift Diss!!! face says otherwise

CRAZY EYE
TMZ.com

Dave Grohl won't say anything to expand or walk back his damning implication that Taylor Swift does not actually perform live at her shows ... but his eyes say it all.

We got the Foo Fighters front man Thursday in Los Angeles and our photog asked him about his recent jab at Taylor.

While Dave remains mum on the subject, opening his mouth only to finish his cigarette, his facial expression certainly telegraphs how he really feels ... just see for yourself.

6/22/24
NOW WE GOT BAD BLOOD

Remember ... Dave took a swipe at Taylor back in June during a Foo Fighters concert in London.

Dave started out by name-dropping Taylor's "Eras" tour and then joked his band should rename their string of shows the "Errors" tour because they have their fair share of miscues.

FIGHTIN' WORDS
TMZ.com

DG then went for the jugular ... saying errors are part of the territory when you actually play live music ... strongly implying Taylor doesn't perform live.

For her part, Taylor denies the implication.

dave grohl with taylor swift
Getty

Dave and Taylor know each other, and his comments sparked a wave of controversy and backlash ... but watch the clip, Dave was given a chance to clear the air ... though, he stayed tight-lipped. It seems maybe no response is the response.

Grohl only has one thing for Swifties ... the crazy eye!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later