Dave Grohl Refuses to Talk Taylor Swift Diss, But Face Says It All

Dave Grohl won't say anything to expand or walk back his damning implication that Taylor Swift does not actually perform live at her shows ... but his eyes say it all.

We got the Foo Fighters front man Thursday in Los Angeles and our photog asked him about his recent jab at Taylor.

While Dave remains mum on the subject, opening his mouth only to finish his cigarette, his facial expression certainly telegraphs how he really feels ... just see for yourself.

Remember ... Dave took a swipe at Taylor back in June during a Foo Fighters concert in London.

Dave started out by name-dropping Taylor's "Eras" tour and then joked his band should rename their string of shows the "Errors" tour because they have their fair share of miscues.

DG then went for the jugular ... saying errors are part of the territory when you actually play live music ... strongly implying Taylor doesn't perform live.

🏟️| Taylor shouts out her incredible band, crew, and fellow performers after the standing ovation 🫶



"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one… pic.twitter.com/7E9CKcIAa4 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 23, 2024 @swifferupdates

For her part, Taylor denies the implication.

Dave and Taylor know each other, and his comments sparked a wave of controversy and backlash ... but watch the clip, Dave was given a chance to clear the air ... though, he stayed tight-lipped. It seems maybe no response is the response.