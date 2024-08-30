Playboy Mansion Renovations Still in Progress, Nowhere Near Finished, Video Shows

Play video content BACKGRID

The Playboy Mansion's plastic surgery ain't over yet ... renovations are ongoing, and new video shows construction looks nowhere near finished, even as things are tightening up.

Photogs captured video of the iconic party mansion's extensive facelift ... starting outside on the scaffolding still covering the stone facade ... moving through room by room, showing rolls of plastic sheeting and covered openings where windows need replacing.

Check out the vid -- outside the mansion, the grounds are torn up, with patches of landscape foliage still missing ... though they're definitely making progress, 'cause at least there's water in the iconic grotto, and green lawn is finally surrounding the mansion again.

The Playboy Mansion's known for its vast assortment of exotic animals -- who seem just fine living with all the crazy construction noise, with a peacock prancing by, and monkeys and a toucan frolicking in their cages.

The whole back of the building is missing windows, and heavy machinery's firmly entrenched on the grounds ... so, don't expect the Bunnies to start bouncing again anytime soon.

Billionaire Daren Metropoulos bought the famed L.A. property from Hugh Hefner for $100 million back in 2016 -- with the stipulation that Hugh was to rent the property until his death. HH died a little over a year after the sale.

Metropoulos started filing renovation permits with the city in 2019 ... 5 years later, it's still very much a work in progress.