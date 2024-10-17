Luana Alonso Gets Offer From Sex Doll Co. After Launching OnlyFans, We Want Your Feet!

Swimmer-turned-OnlyFans creator Luana Alonso is getting the chance to turn her flippers into money makers ... with a popular sex doll company sending her an offer to team up and sell replicas of her feet!!

TMZ Sports obtained a letter form the folks at RealDoll ... which details how the retired Paraguayan Olympian can rake in a ton of dough with her toes -- while also giving the foot lovers out there something they can enjoy.

"At RealDoll, we pride ourselves on offering our clients unique, customized and life-like creations that help them connect with their fans in a truly personal way," the letter says. "With your growing success, we believe there is an exciting opportunity for us to collaborate."

"We would like to offer you the chance to mold your feet into a life-like, high-quality material, which we would then make available for sale to your fans."

We're told these puppies sell for $2,000 each -- or both feet for $3,500 -- and Alonso would get 20% of the sales. The offer will also include an option for her to autograph the fake feet for an additional $500 ... and she'd get to pocket all that extra coin.

The company says Luana could even share a link to buy the product on her OF page ... making it easy for her most dedicated followers to get their hands on her feet.

It explained Alonso is the perfect candidate for a mold ... adding, "Now, while you may not have an Olympic medal hanging around your neck, I think we can all agree those feet of yours deserve a podium of their own! They've got that rare combination of grace, strength and undeniable cuteness -- talk about feet that know how to make a splash."

Of course, Alonso caused a stir when she was reportedly sent home from the Olympic Village for sparking an "inappropriate atmosphere," which she later denied.

She has since retired from the sport and is now offering her content for $35 a month on the subscription-based site ... but it's clear RealDoll thinks she can profit even more.