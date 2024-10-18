DJ Hed, Gina Views Say Tommy Richman Has No Chance of Winning Rap Grammys

Play video content TMZ.com

Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" is centered in hip hop controversy yet again for being considered for Best Rap Grammys ... but DJ Hed and Gina Views don't think he has a chance of winning, to begin with!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the "Effective Immediately" hosts at SiriusXM and immediately got their thoughts on the recent rumblings of Tommy's blockbuster smash hit potentially being labeled as rap when the Grammy nominations are announced in November.

Hed and Tommy went back and forth on social media a couple weeks ago after Tommy himself deflected from being labeled hip hop in general ... before adjusting his statement after Hed cut him from the station's rap rotation list.

The community isn't banning Tommy, but his comments have been a point of contention lately ... journalist Rob Markman accused Tommy's team of attempting to benefit from hip hop's popularity with the rap Grammy submission and not respecting the culture altogether.

Gina agrees and thinks Tommy's team is potentially trolling ... Hed thinks Tommy should've included "MDB" and "Devil Is a Lie" on his recent album while the iron was hot to keep his movement going.

Remember, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told us Kendrick's "Not Like Us" would be a hot commodity next season, and Hed is confident Kendrick has no competition in the hip hop categories.

He also feels Shaboozey will stiff-arm the other melodic Grammys that Tommy could potentially be up for.