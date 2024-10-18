Louis Tomlinson Soaks Up Sun in Malibu Days After Liam Payne's Death

Louis Tomlinson's finding comfort in close friends and family ... spending time with them in the aftermath of his longtime bandmate Liam Payne's death -- and, even managing a smile.

The former One Direction singer hit up a Malibu Airbnb with some confidantes ... chatting animatedly with them and soaking up the SoCal sun.

Tomlinson's dressed down in a white T-shirt and black shorts ... ready for beach weather while walking around the property's outdoor patio area.

Louis' sister Lottie and her husband Lewis Burton were there too ... getting one last trip in before their baby girl arrives, according to a recent post on her Instagram.

The timing of the trip is probably really good for Louis ... who is still reeling from the recent loss of his longtime pal.

As you know ... Liam fatally fell from a third-floor hotel balcony earlier this week. At least one Buenos Aires police official claimed he "had jumped from the balcony of his room."

Liam posted a heartfelt message to Liam ... writing he was devastated to hear of his death and saying he'd be an uncle to Liam's 7-year-old son Bear if he ever needs him.

Louis called Liam the most important part of One Direction ... saying his perfect pitch, stage experience and writing ability shaped the band more than anyone else.

All the members of One Direction -- and other celebrities at large -- have shared their condolences after Liam's passing ... showing love for the late star online.