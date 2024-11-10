Stephon Marbury Says Knicks Can Win Finals With Current Roster

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ex-NBA star Stephon Marbury believes his New York Knicks are in a position to win a championship right now ... but tells TMZ Sports he wouldn't mind adding a few more key players along the way.

We caught up with Starbury out in NYC this week ... and had to ask about all the speculation surrounding his former team's interest in acquiring two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While Marbury didn't really weigh in on Giannis specifically, he did say he'd hold the door open for any major talent ... as long as they mesh with the other guys on the current roster.

"I think we can win a championship with our team, but I do think that adding pieces is always something that helps," the 47-year-old said.

Of course, the Knicks underwent quite the makeover right before the season ... acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns in a blockbuster trade.

"We're a team that just now changed some guys from last year so we still trying to improve, we're still trying to get better. So, we'll welcome all top 75 players to come to New York as long as they can fit within the system."

We also caught up with Marbury about his newest venture -- Chamelo Eyewear -- and showed off his new state-of-the-art shades that could change the game!!!

In fact, Marbury had a pair on when we spoke to him, giving us a preview of the "new wave of technology."