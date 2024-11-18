Aidan Hutchinson's Leg Injury Recovery Going 'Amazing,' Mom Says

It's been just over a month since Aidan Hutchinson suffered a gruesome leg injury that ended his 2024 season ... but his mom provided an update that'll be music to Lions fans' ears -- saying his recovery is "going amazing" as he improves by the day.

Detroit's star pass rusher had fans in a frenzy in a recent social media pic ... which showed Hutchinson putting weight on his repaired leg while enjoying the team's dominant victory against the Jaguars.

After some supporters noticed a lack of crutches around AH, Mama Hutch jumped into the comment sections to give some clarity on her son's status ... saying while he's going in the right direction, he isn't able to fully lean on his limb without assistance just yet.

"Walking fully in water and still on crutches for another 1-2 weeks," she said. "Finally got a shoe on that left foot🙌🏽."

"His mindset is unreal, and he’ll be back when he’s back! In divine timing we trust."

The former No. 2 overall pick proved that to be the case over the weekend -- which had the likes of Taylor Lautner, Rich Eisen and Taylor Lewan pumped in the comments.

While there is still no timeline for his return to play, all things continue to point in the right direction for the leader of the Detroit D.