AT&T Stadium Safe, No 'Structural Issues' Despite Metal Incident, City Officials Say

The Dallas Cowboys might suck, but their home venue doesn't -- officials tell TMZ Sports they've found nothing wrong with AT&T Stadium's structure despite Monday night's metal-falling incident.

A spokesperson for the City of Arlington told us Tuesday the city's building inspector and deputy fire marshal have deemed Jerry World safe ... less than 24 hours after people on AT&T Stadium's field were nearly hit by debris that came crashing down from the facility's ceiling just before the Cowboys vs. Texans kickoff.

A large piece of what appears to be sheet metal fell from the top of AT&T Stadium’s roof.



A large piece of what appears to be sheet metal fell from the top of AT&T Stadium's roof.

Thankfully, it didn't hit anyone.

The rep says they're confident "there are no structural issues with the venue or its retractable roof" -- as officials ID'ed the concerning "Monday Night Football" scene to be merely a problem with a cable tray lid covering.

"The metal piece that fell to the field was a covering lid to a cable tray that was moved by wind gusts as the roof was opening," the city said in a statement. "The cable tray was in the high steel area near the top of the stadium."

The Cowboys' AT&T stadium roof had TWO pieces of metal fall from it prior to the game against the Texans 😬



Nobody was injured in the incident. #NFL



The Cowboys' AT&T stadium roof had TWO pieces of metal fall from it prior to the game against the Texans

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The spokesperson said the lid coverings have been reviewed and have been secured further ... and it doesn't seem any other problems are on the horizon.

This was obviously the expected outcome for Jerry Jones, who told reporters after Dallas' 34-10 loss to Houston that he, his team and the NFL found "there was no risk at all to anybody on the field" after they shut the stadium's roof following the incident.