Davido Warns Black Americans, Fleeing for Africa Post-Election Isn't the Move

Afrobeats megastar Davido has some words for Black Americans who think the grass is greener in the African pastures ... it ain't, and let him tell ya, you're gonna be drowning in oil!!!

Davido was a recent guest on "The Big Homies House" podcast, where he ripped the notion of Black people, especially those upset over the Presidential election, fleeing for the Motherland, especially his own beloved Nigeria.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“It’s not cool back home…The economy now is in shambles,” Davido complained to host Big Homie Kodaq, and pointed out how African citizens are being reamed ... buying the homegrown oil for more than the people who get it imported!!!

Davido says he's not badmouthing Africa in vain ... as an ambassador for the continent, his aim is to show off the litty parts and leave the slums out of the frame.

But if you're unhappy with Donald Trump, Davido says Africa's leaders are subpar themselves ... so pick your battles.

Play video content Instagram/@thefarmersdogpub

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi opted to leave the USA behind in exchange for UK soil after the election, so the sentiment is there. Davido is just advising his people not to get all Marcus Garvey with their destination choices.

Davido says entertainment is what's really giving Africa a smokescreen to make them look good.