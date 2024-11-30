Japanese MMA Star Kai Asakura Hopes Shohei Ohtani Attends UFC 310

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kai Asakura is fighting for the flyweight title in the main event of UFC 310 -- his first-ever bout in the United States -- and the Japanese MMA star says there's one special person he'd love to see Octagon-side ... Shohei Ohtani!

TMZ Sports recently chopped it up with 31-year-old Asakura before his UFC debut -- a title bout vs. Alexandre Pantoja going down December 10 in Las Vegas -- and the 21-4 fighter hopes the newly minted World Series champ can squeeze in a trip to Sin City.

"I have never met [Ohtani]," Asakura told us through a translator. "But I'd love him to come and watch my fight."

It's unclear if Shohei is even a fight fan ... but it's routine to see big stars, including top athletes, at UFC events.

As for what Shohei, or any other folks watching, can expect to see from Kai ... here's what he had to say.

"They're gonna realize that I have an explosive fight style," he said. "I think they're gonna see something that they've never seen before, and I want them to be my fans after this fight as well going forward."

We also asked Asakura whether 21-4 Pantoja, attempting to make his third title defense, is his toughest opponent.

"I don't think so," he said, wasting no time.

