Models Jailed After Storming Court During Timberwolves Game

Karl-Anthony Towns' return to Minnesota was interrupted by a couple of models who stormed the court in the middle of the game ... and as it turns out, this wasn't their first time causing chaos at a sporting event in the past week.

The moment went down two minutes before halftime on Thursday -- after the Knicks called for a timeout, two women in white jerseys bolted from their good seats and attempted to sprint onto the hardwood.

Multiple female fans ran on the court in Minnesota tonight! 😳



One fell onto the court right in front of KAT, then another got tackled by security 😂



Via. @SneakerReporter pic.twitter.com/g2iAfqMgto — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) December 20, 2024

TMZ Sports has learned the ladies in question are Toochi Kash and Amberghini -- the same pair who rushed the field at Levi's Stadium when the San Francisco 49ers hosted the L.A. Rams.

Just like the "Thursday Night Football" outing, the two were once again promoting the "$treak" meme coin that recently launched ... as their tops had the branding all over it -- and they also etched it on their foreheads for good measure.

They kinda turned the ball over on the execution, though ... as one of them tumbled to the ground shortly after making it on the court -- and the other was promptly taken down by security.

Prior to the on-court antics, they had a ball at the Target Center ... even posing with the Wolves' mascot, Crunch, and hanging with the team's dancers.

The fun didn't last forever, though ... as sources tell us the two spent five hours behind bars following the stunt and are currently facing one charge of disorderly conduct -- a misdemeanor.