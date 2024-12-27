National Lacrosse League Player Cited For Assault Over Violent Fight With Fans

The National Lacrosse League player who was seen on video attacking a pair of fans following a game last weekend has been issued a citation over his role in the altercation.

The incident went down on Dec. 21 after the Halifax Thunderbirds' loss to the Colorado Mammoth in Denver ... when Tyson Bell went after two people who appeared to be heckling him and his team.

In footage captured by a spectator inside of Ball Arena, you can see Bell punched one of the fans, before he hit another with his stick.

A Denver Police Department report, according to CBC, stated the fan who was struck by Bell's stick sustained a minor injury.

Bell is now scheduled to appear in court in January.

The Thunderbirds, meanwhile, have suspended Bell over his actions.