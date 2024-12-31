Tom Brady Ditches Shirt For Golf Outing With Son

Tom Brady and his son sure ain't going into 2025 looking pasty -- the legendary quarterback and Jack decided to leave their shirts behind during their last golf outing of the year ... and the GOAT looks as good as ever.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner shared a snap of his time on the course on Tuesday ... essentially twinning with his 17-year-old as they both rocked short shorts and backward caps.

"Perfect way to end the year," the picture read as the Brady boys looked off in the distance.

As we documented in the past, the two are basically eye-to-eye now ... with Jack being the same height as the 6'4" FOX announcer.

Of course, Tom and Jack love to spend time together working on their golf game ... as they even hit the links last week as well.

Brady proved there would be no retirement weight for him ... as he's made sure to stay in peak physical condition after leaving the NFL for good in 2023.