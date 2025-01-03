Seahawks Rookie Byron Murphy II Pranked With Fake $155k Dinner Tab

Play video content

Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II nearly had a panic attack after taking his teammates out to dinner this week ... when his fellow Seattle players ran up a whopping $155,000 tab -- all before finding out it was a hoax.

The Seahawks had one last outing ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the L.A. Rams ... hitting up Ascend Steak & Sushi to chow down on everything they could get their hands on -- as well as some expensive booze.

When it came time to pay, the players presented Murphy with the damage ... showing him a fake receipt of $155k.

His teammates really sold it ... reacting in absolute shock as his eyes doubled in size. Several let out an, "Oh, s***!!"

Eventually, Murphy was let in on the joke ... and was handed the REAL tab -- just over $38,000. Still not cheap, but much better than what he originally thought.