NFL's Lonnie Phelps Gets Probation In DUI Restaurant Crash Case

Former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Lonnie Phelps was sentenced to probation this week ... over allegations he drunkenly crashed his SUV into a restaurant last year.

Court records, obtained by TMZ Sports, show Phelps submitted a no-contest plea to one charge of misdemeanor DUI in a Florida courtroom on Tuesday ... some seven months after officials say he was wasted when he slammed his vehicle into Red Shoe Island Bistro in Key West.

Documents show Phelps was ordered to spend the next 12 months on probation. He also had his license suspended for six months -- and he'll have to perform 50 hours of community service as well as enroll in DUI school.

Phelps also must pay nearly $1,000 in fines and court costs ... and he'll have to shell out restitution to the victim in the case at a later date.

The docs state if Phelps -- who's also been barred from consuming alcohol or illegal drugs during his probation -- fulfills all of the conditions of his plea agreement ... he will be eligible for early probation termination in six months.

Phelps was first hit with the charge in the summer of 2024 -- after he was arrested for his alleged role in the crash on June 19.