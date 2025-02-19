Cardi B Leaves $200 Tip at NYC Tavern Family Outing, Without Offset or Stefan

Cardi B's voluptuous Valentine's Day with NFL star Stefon Diggs didn't disrupt the rap queen's scheduled family time -- on the contrary, she hosted a grand feast that made her server's night!!!

Sources tell TMZ Hip Hop Cardi rolled up with a large crew to White Horse Tavern, one of the oldest pubs in Manhattan's West Village. It's a living artifact -- established in 1880!!!

We're told Cardi's bunch was about 10 people, including kids, in what looked to be her grandpa, cousins, and relatives ... no sightings of Offset, or her new football flame, though.

We're hearing they had no shortage of food ... guacamole, nachos, mac and cheese, pretzels, wings, smashburgers, short ribs plates, chicken sandwiches and fries.

Play video content

An onlooker tells us, "The group kept it pretty mellow, mostly just sodas, a few beers. Seemed like a super fun family outing."

It was also a monumental occasion for her family -- Cardi's oldest daughter, Kulture, lost a tooth earlier in the day!!!

Cardi's a fashion maven, but was dressed down super cute and casual for the occasion ... opting for a pink zip-up hoodie, leopard headband, gray joggers, and special edition Uggs from her collection.

Our sources tell us Cardi was in a great mood and beyond gracious and kind to the waiters, and repeatedly thanked everyone.

DJ Clue, who's Cardi's day-one supporter and longtime friend, is a regular of White Horse Tavern and happened to be around ... and we're told he took care of the bill as a sweet gesture to his friend!!!

Cardi still found a reason to open her designer bag and left a large cash tip on top of that, an extra $200 cash.