Pras Pushing for Trump Pardon, Wants Tory Lanez Free Too

Even though Pras was found guilty in his federal fraud case ... he's holding out hope his boy Donald Trump will come through with a pardon!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Fugees rapper on a (rare) rainy day in L.A. this week and he tells us it's no secret that he and his legal team have been clamoring for a pardon from the current Trump administration.

Pras says he and President Trump share a common adversary in the previous admin's Justice Department, which convicted them both ... the hip hop lyricist was found guilty in April 2023, but he's managed to keep his sentencing delayed.

We also ask about Trump's newly minted "Pardon Czar" Alice Marie Johnson, and if she can turn the tide for him.

Pras says he trusts the process ... Trump Term II is only 60 days in, so he wants to give the Big Man time to clear his desk.