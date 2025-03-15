'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood Says She Quit MTV Series, Denies Firing Rumors

Amber Portwood apparently is no longer a part of "Teen Mom" ... but she's saying don't get it twisted -- she wasn't fired -- she threw in the towel for her mental health.

Play video content

Amber recently did a TikTok Live ... shutting down rumors she was axed from the popular MTV series, saying the decision to bounce was all hers -- and she split "three days ago."

This isn't the first time she's addressed the rumors that she was booted -- she jumped on another Live earlier this week to talk about it ... but this is the first time she's straight-up said she was the one who pulled the plug.

AP -- who's appeared on "Teen Mom," "16 and Pregnant," and "Marriage Boot Camp"-- is something of a series legacy, as she first appeared on "Teen Mom" back in the late 2000s when she was expecting her first baby with then-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

The fame road has been rocky for Amber, to say the least ... as she's faced a series of legal issues since first appearing on the show -- including pleading guilty to a felony drug charge in 2011. AP was sentenced to 5 years in prison, but released early due to good behavior.

Play video content Without A Crystal Ball

Her ex Andrew Glennon also got a restraining order against her after a heated argument went down in 2019 -- with some of it even being caught on camera.

Just last year, Amber reported her new fiancé Gary Wayt missing weeks after he proposed -- and cops got involved -- but in the end, he was safe and the matter blew over.