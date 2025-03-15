'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood Says She Quit MTV Series, Denies Firing Rumors
Amber Portwood apparently is no longer a part of "Teen Mom" ... but she's saying don't get it twisted -- she wasn't fired -- she threw in the towel for her mental health.
Amber recently did a TikTok Live ... shutting down rumors she was axed from the popular MTV series, saying the decision to bounce was all hers -- and she split "three days ago."
This isn't the first time she's addressed the rumors that she was booted -- she jumped on another Live earlier this week to talk about it ... but this is the first time she's straight-up said she was the one who pulled the plug.
AP -- who's appeared on "Teen Mom," "16 and Pregnant," and "Marriage Boot Camp"-- is something of a series legacy, as she first appeared on "Teen Mom" back in the late 2000s when she was expecting her first baby with then-boyfriend Gary Shirley.
The fame road has been rocky for Amber, to say the least ... as she's faced a series of legal issues since first appearing on the show -- including pleading guilty to a felony drug charge in 2011. AP was sentenced to 5 years in prison, but released early due to good behavior.
Her ex Andrew Glennon also got a restraining order against her after a heated argument went down in 2019 -- with some of it even being caught on camera.
Just last year, Amber reported her new fiancé Gary Wayt missing weeks after he proposed -- and cops got involved -- but in the end, he was safe and the matter blew over.
We're out to MTV for more info on Amber's claim that she quit ... so far, no word back.