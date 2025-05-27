Kevin Liles Accuses Ex-Def Jam Rapper Lady Luck of Extorting Him for $30M

Kevin Liles is claiming his former Def Jam protégé, battle rapper Lady Luck, is looking to cash out for $30 million on fake claims he once sexually assaulted her -- and he refuses to let it happen!!!

On Tuesday, the former Def Jam president released a lengthy statement detailing his recent encounters with Luck.

Kevin says Luck's team contacted him several weeks ago with a $30 million "threat" they'd publish a tell-all book claiming he once tried to shove Luck's face into his crotch for some unauthorized oral sex.

Kevin says not only are all Luck's claims pure fabrication, he's refusing to pay her one red cent and hints that the "current climate" persuaded her to drum up the lies.

He's actively pushing for the dismissal of an unrelated sexual assault lawsuit stemming from 2002 amid his Def Jam tenure.

Nonetheless, Liles says he's armed with plenty of evidence of Lady Luck publicly praising their relationship and is adamant their dealings never got inappropriate.

Kevin says he empathizes with Luck's circumstances ... he says she turned to "life of crime" after she asked to be released from her Def Jam contract and her mother dying couple of years ago left a tremendous void ... but he's still refusing to be extorted!!!