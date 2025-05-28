Annie Knight Says Money Doesn't Matter, She'd Bang 583 Men Again For Free

Play video content Big Down Under Podcast

Annie Knight, an OnlyFans powerhouse who's raked in millions from her romps, says she'd smash her viral 583-man marathon again -- even if it meant doing it for free!

Yep, the Aussie content creator -- who recently made headlines for bedding 583 men in just six hours -- made one thing clear to us: She's in it for the thrill and passion, not just the dough ... and not even winning the lottery could convince her to sit out of future sexcapades.

The 30-year-old bombshell put it this way -- she would've totally done her infamous bang-a-thon for free, or earn tens of thousands, even millions for it ... so right now, it’s twice the benefits for her.

About those millions, Annie didn’t hold back. She tells us that since launching her OnlyFans, she’s pulled in a cool $6 million AUD -- all in just 5 years.

She started off making $60K a year at a regular job, dreaming of one day owning a home -- until she started posting on OF on the side for 2 years before her job found out and fired her.