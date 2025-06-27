Rapper Luce Cannon Watched Clinic Bombing Accomplice Jump to His Death in Jail

Play video content TMZ.com

Daniel Park, the man who committed suicide in federal prison after being arrested as an accomplice in the bombing of a California fertility clinic, won't be missed among the inmates ... Luce Cannon says everyone's spitting on his grave!!!

The former "No Jumper" podcast co-host tells TMZ Hip Hop he witnessed Park dive headfirst into the floor from the highest tier level of the prison ... and no one lost a wink of sleep!!!

Luce says inmates didn't know Daniel Park from a can of paint before his death, but thinks someone would have killed him anyway once they found out why he was there. Park was accused of providing 270 pounds of ammonium nitrate to the primary suspect in a May car bomb attack in Palm Springs.

Luce is currently in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles after being looped up in the "Operation Draw Down" RICO Case with Big U back in March.

The fatal leap happened on Tuesday ... Luce notes inmates were doing their regular breakfast rotation when Park head-butted the concrete.

Luce saw Park's "lifeless" body on the ground, and nobody felt bad. The jail was on lockdown for a few hours after, but then things resumed as normal -- no crying over cowards, according to Luce!!!

As for his own case, Luce maintains his innocence against the allegations he's facing.