Giveon Admits His Music Can Be Toxic But Says at Least He's Honest

☢️ Just Happens To Be Toxic ☢️

Play video content TMZ.com

R&B star Givēon is going to give it to you straight -- but also make it sound good. His love anthems are extremely personal tales written by him -- and they just happen to be TOXIC.

TMZ caught up with Givēon outside "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this week, where he performed his new song, "I Can Tell" -- a sweet-talking burner where he tells the girl about her own heart.

Giveon admits his music can be toxic from time to time -- but says you gotta respect it comes from an honest place.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for his most toxic trait, Giveon says he's super guilty of "loving too hard." Judging from the songs on his new album "Beloved," plenty of damsels have been distressed by his love-bombing!!!