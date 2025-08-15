T-Hood Beatings of Kylie Frost on Video, Central to Death Investigation

Play video content TMZ.com

This is why T-Hood's shooting death is being investigated as possible self-defense -- TMZ Hip Hop has obtained video showing him attacking his GF Kylie Frost ... whose brother is the sole suspect in T-Hood's death.

This surveillance video -- inside Kylie and T-Hood's Gwinnett County, GA apartment -- shows her lying down, while he paces around their bedroom. After about 25 seconds, T-Hood stands at the edge of the bed, staring at Kylie ... and then violently pounces on her, seemingly trying to choke her.

Sources connected to the Frost family tell us this video was recorded earlier this year, and they claim it was not an isolated incident. We've also obtained photos of Kylie with bruises and scratches on her face, neck and chest.

We're told the graphic images are from November 2024, after T-Hood allegedly attacked her.

Also, a woman describing herself as one of Kylie's friends posted a different surveillance video Thursday -- and, similarly, it shows T-Hood pummeling Kylie.

We broke the story ... police have named Ky Lasheed Frost the suspect in T-Hood's death. Ky and his sister's parents are "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost. Our sources tell us Ky lived in the same apartment building as T-Hood and Kylie ... and last Friday night, he heard another violent outburst in his sister's unit.

We're told Ky ran to help his sister, and during the ensuing altercation -- between Ky and T-Hood -- the fatal shot was fired. As we reported, police have said T-Hood was killed during a "domestic disturbance," and now we know the nature of it.