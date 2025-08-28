Zach Edey Traffic Stop Video Shows Cop Livid With NBAer Over Speeding

Play video content

Zach Edey got a tongue lashing from a cop after he was busted for speeding earlier this year ... as newly released police video shows an officer chastised him for allegedly going over 100 MPH on a roadway.

The traffic stop took place on May 1 in Tippecanoe County, Indiana ... after Edey was accused of doing 101 in a 55.

Indiana State Police body cam footage shows almost immediately, the basketball player was berated by the cop for his lead foot.

"You know exactly why I pulled you over," the officer said. "You were going 101!"

The Memphis Grizzlies center attempted to explain he was merely temporarily speeding up to pass a car in front of him -- but the cop wasn't buying his excuse.

"No," she said, sternly. "You don't pass at 100! The road is 55. You were going almost double the speed limit!"

Edey -- who said he was on his way to his alma mater, Purdue -- eventually handed over his license and registration ... but the cop's chiding continued minutes later.

She doled out a citation for speeding as well as a summons for reckless driving ... and then told him the write-ups were "absolutely" fair.

"You could pass someone at 80," she said. "80? OK. 100?! 100 is not OK. Ever."

Edey was allowed to leave, and on July 23, he cut a deal with prosecutors to close out the case.

The 7-foot-4 23-year-old admitted to a speeding infraction and agreed to pay $639.50 ... and in exchange, officials dropped the misdemeanor reckless driving charge he had been facing.