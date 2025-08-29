John Monopoly Launches Agency With Celeb Clients On Deck

Kanye West's longtime manager, John Monopoly, is flexing his music industry prowess in a major way with his Best Served Cold. agency ... and there's plenty of supreme celebrity clientele to assist!!!

Friday, Monopoly launched Best Served Cold. alongside another company called Hustle. Distribution -- the periods are on purpose -- TMZ Hip Hop is told there's already motion happening involving some of the game's biggest artists, Snoop Dogg, French Montana and Akon!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to a source connected to the company, they're set to close on a home for the newly engaged French Montana -- but not for his nuptials -- the "Unforgettable" rapper is building an online content series empire, brick by brick.

We're told Snoop is currently in talks for brand partnerships overseas and along the Gold Coast to service his massive international fanbase!!!

Meanwhile, Akon is in talks for a master plan within the fashion apparel space, specifically in Africa.

Best Served Cold. operates under non-exclusive relationships with artists, their managers and agents, so they're able to secure bags elsewhere while still giving clients a win-win scenario.

Tyla and Jeremih are also in the mix, and we're hearing there's a plan to add more talent in due time.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.