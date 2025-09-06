Austin Butler, Emily Ratajkowski Seen Grabbing Drinks in NYC

Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski are leaning into rumors they might be an item ... because they were snapped hanging out and having drinks in New York City Friday night.

TMZ obtained a photo of the famous actor and the sexy model seated in a booth at the Waverly Inn in the West Village -- and the two look pretty cozy with their cocktails in front of them.

We're told Emily sipped a martini while Austin drank an old-fashioned, but they skipped grabbing a bite at the restaurant, according to our sources.

We're told the pair didn't show much PDA as they chit-chatted for two hours. But, our sources tell us at times Emily leaned in to Austin, and Austin had his arm around Emily's shoulder at one point.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

You may recall, the pair were spotted at an after-party for the NYC premiere of "Caught Stealing" -- and they were even photographed together. (Check out slide 6 👀)

There's also been speculation Austin and his "Caught Stealing" costar Zoë Kravitz were seeing each other ... but we confirmed they're just pals.

Play video content TMZ.com

Most recently, Austin was linked with Kaia Gerber, but they split at the end of 2024 after 3 years together.