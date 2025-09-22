Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Him' Star Don Benjamin Ranks Film Over 'Get Out' as Marlon Wayans Combats Critics

Don Benjamin Go See 'Him' ... It's Better Than 'Get Out'!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
092225_don_benjamin_kal
IT'S BETTER THAN 'GET OUT'!!!
TMZ.com

Marlon Wayans is currently going to war with critics for his new Jordan Peele-produced film, "Him" ... and his costar Don Benjamin is chiming in, proclaiming it to be JP's magnum opus!!!

TMZ caught up with Don and his wife, Liane V, in L.A. with their fam on their way to soak in the gory sports thriller for themselves -- which has been a wacky bag for the review writers nationwide.

Don-Benjamin-Liane-V-Jerrit-Clark-1
Jerrit Clark

Don certifies Peele a genius and even ranks "Him" as better than the filmmaker's debut, 2017's "Get Out," which has been a crown jewel on Rotten Tomatoes since it premiered.

Critics have been turning "Him" into ketchup, but as Marlon fiercely pointed out, several of his movies have gone on to achieve cult-classic status despite not being in the Rotten Tomatoes HOF.

Call Marlon whatever you want, except a liar ... the 6th "Scary Movie" is currently in the works and fans such as Kai Cenat are still pressing him for a "White Chicks" sequel -- over 20 years later!!!

091825_tierra_whack_tyriq_withers_kal
HE IS HIM!!!
TMZ.com

Marlon and Don's "Him" costar, Tyriq Withers, hasn't been bothered by the reviews either ... judging how he bumped and grinded with rapper Tierra Whack at the film's after-party last week.

Some cinema is best served -- for your own POV!!!

Related articles