'Him' Star Don Benjamin Ranks Film Over 'Get Out' as Marlon Wayans Combats Critics

It's Better Than 'Get Out'!!!

Marlon Wayans is currently going to war with critics for his new Jordan Peele-produced film, "Him" ... and his costar Don Benjamin is chiming in, proclaiming it to be JP's magnum opus!!!

TMZ caught up with Don and his wife, Liane V, in L.A. with their fam on their way to soak in the gory sports thriller for themselves -- which has been a wacky bag for the review writers nationwide.

Don certifies Peele a genius and even ranks "Him" as better than the filmmaker's debut, 2017's "Get Out," which has been a crown jewel on Rotten Tomatoes since it premiered.

Critics have been turning "Him" into ketchup, but as Marlon fiercely pointed out, several of his movies have gone on to achieve cult-classic status despite not being in the Rotten Tomatoes HOF.

Call Marlon whatever you want, except a liar ... the 6th "Scary Movie" is currently in the works and fans such as Kai Cenat are still pressing him for a "White Chicks" sequel -- over 20 years later!!!

Marlon and Don's "Him" costar, Tyriq Withers, hasn't been bothered by the reviews either ... judging how he bumped and grinded with rapper Tierra Whack at the film's after-party last week.