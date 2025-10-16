Vince McMahon Scores Win In Reckless Driving Case

Vince McMahon recorded a big win in his reckless driving case on Thursday ... he was given access to a special program where, if he meets a certain set of criteria, his charges will be dropped in a year.

A Stamford, Conn. judge allowed the former WWE honcho into an accelerated pretrial rehabilitation that reportedly ensures if McMahon keeps his nose clean, donates $1,000 to charity and adheres to driving lawfully, his case will be tossed in October 2026.

JUST IN: WWE’s Vince McMahon arrives at Stamford Superior Court on reckless driving charges for a three-car crash in Westport over the summer. Prosecutors allege he was swerving in and out and going up to 90mph on the Merritt Parkway. Fans were waiting for his arrival. @News12CT pic.twitter.com/XnUirqNchz — Marissa Alter (@MarissaAlter) October 16, 2025 @MarissaAlter

McMahon appeared in court for the proceedings, wearing a navy suit and white shirt -- though he did not speak.

McMahon's attorney, Mark Sherman, told TMZ Sports following the hearing he and his client were pleased with the outcome.

"It was good news," Sherman said. "Not every car accident is a crime and the judge agreed he deserved this dismissal and we're grateful for that."

McMahon was initially charged with one count of reckless driving and one count of following too closely, resulting in an accident over the summer ... following a July 24 wreck on a Connecticut roadway.