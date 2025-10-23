Kevin McCall Explains Chris Brown $25K Demand, Open to Working With Young Thug

Play video content TMZ.com

Chris Brown and his former cowriter Kevin McCall reignited their beef this week -- yet Kevin is telling TMZ Hip Hop he's willing to make amends ... that is, if Chris will stop trying to "lil homie" him!!!

We caught up with Kevin outside of Locafella Loc Studio on Melrose in L.A. Wednesday afternoon, and he couldn't resist trolling Chris with a little song about being done dirty by a "vulture."

BackOnFigg

Kevin accused Chris of owing him $25K during a recent viral interview where he broke down in tears ... and we got him to clarify this purported debt.

According to Kevin, he fulfilled a 4-song label obligation for Chris, with one of the tracks being their smash from 2010, "Deuces" ... but claims he's waiting on Chris to sign off on the papers so he can get paid.

Kevin says he apologizes to Chris if he's not to blame -- like Young Thug suggested -- but still takes exception with his ex-collaborator writing him off as a flunkie and refusing to address him by name.

Speaking of Young Thug, he jumped out in between Chris and Kevin's clash, offering to pony up the $25K ... but that offer doesn't appear to be on the table.