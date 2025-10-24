New Edition Announces 2026 Tour With Toni Braxton & Boyz II Men
New Edition We're Taking Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton On Tour In '26!!!
New Edition is celebrating their newly minted hometown street sign in a major way ... through "The New Edition Way" Tour ... boosted by Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton!!!
Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny made the grand announcement Friday with a virtual tour visualizer ... with Mike, who was Boyz II Men's first manager, Facetiming the legendary trio before everyone deciding Toni would be the perfect queen for the 30-city tour.
"The New Edition Way" Tour was put together by Black Promoters Collective, and has a combined 150-million-plus records sold ... which includes the NE and Bell Biv DeVoe hits.
Major stops include Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and New York and various presales will be available leading up to the public ticket sale on October 31.
We recently spoke to NE's Ricky Bell, who was stoked going into the group's street signing launch -- but there's still plenty of history left to make with this huge tour!!!