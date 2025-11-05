Hell Rell, JR Writer, DukeDaGod Hopeful Joint Album Will Unify Cam'ron & Jim Jones

Play video content TMZ.com

Diplomats rappers Hell Rell, JR Writer and DukeDaGod say their upcoming "Double Trouble" album will restore greatness in NYC hip hop ... and just maybe, get Cam'ron and Jim Jones on the same page again!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the founding Dipset members, and they've come to the realization they're now the OGs tasked to get rap music that sticks back on the map.

Rell and JR's project has been decades in the making, and Duke A&R-ing and executive-producing the project puts the stamp of authenticity for longtime fans.

And newcomers, too. They credit the collective Griselda -- Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, among others -- for keeping their beloved NYC sound alive after drill threatened to shoot holes in the operation ... and entrust Duke with supplying the right beats to do the job.

Cam'ron and Jim Jones are not seeing eye-to-eye like they used to -- remember, we spoke to Jim not too long ago and he said he didn't see a reunion happening anytime soon.

JR tells us they're being diplomatic about the situation and watching from the sidelines, but they're confident the music will bring everyone together like old times.

The Harlem-bred trio also sent off a warm send-off to their fellow rapper, Posta Boy of "106 & Park" Freestyle Friday fame.