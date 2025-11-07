YFN Lucci Praises 21 Savage for Young Thug Beef Talk, Plots 2026 Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

YFN Lucci is doing what he humanly couldn't do just a few years ago -- pound the pavement and promote his new album!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Lucci this week during his latest run in NYC for his "Already Legend." album ... dripping in designer, and the Atlanta-born star says he feels like he's living the dream with a 2nd chance.

Lucci was released from prison back in January after serving nearly four years for violating Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

His legal troubles were also marred by a longstanding beef with Young Thug and his camp amid his own RICO trial ... but the two have patched things up and appear on each other's albums!!!

Lucci says 21 Savage helped peer mediate the meeting and the rest was smooth sailing.