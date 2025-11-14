Ex-NFL Star Percy Harvin's Florida Home Catches Fire, Caught On Video

Percy Harvin's Florida home erupted in flames Thursday evening ... triggering a huge response from firefighters, TMZ Sports has learned.

The inferno, which lit up the sky, was captured on video by a neighbor.

It's unclear if 37-year-old Harvin or his family were in the home at the time of the terrifying incident ... but indications are that no one was seriously harmed.

"I can confirm that the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a structure fire at that residence yesterday evening," a spokesperson for local law enforcement told us.

"Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and handled the incident while we assisted with evacuating nearby residences and closing the roadway."

Harvin's home isn't far from Florida University's campus in Gainesville, where he starred from 2006 to 2008. Percy, the 22nd overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, is still beloved in the area.

Sadly, Percy's not the first high-profile sports figure in the Sunshine State to deal with a similar situation.

Just last week, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's home caught fire. Early last year, Tyreek Hill also experienced a similar tragedy.

The cause of the fire at Harvin's home is unknown.