Ice-T Says He Has Less 'Law & Order: SVU' Screentime Because of Budget

Ice-T is cooling folks off about the chatter over his lighter "Law & Order: SVU" screentime ... telling us straight up, it’s not drama -- it’s the budget.

TMZ caught up with Ice as he and wife Coco -- who celebrated daughter Chanel’s 10th birthday at New Jersey’s American Dream Mall on Saturday -- and he told us SVU bosses basically had to pick who got the bigger budget ... his Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, or Kelli Giddish, AKA Detective Amanda Rollins.

While we might feel a little offended on his behalf that they didn't choose him, Ice says it’s all good ... the cutback means more family time, more side projects -- and he even dropped some inspo: "Give me free time, I find free dime."