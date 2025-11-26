T-Pain Tells Shannon Sharpe That DJ Khaled Was a Fake Friend

Take That 'Brother' BS Somewhere Else!!!

T-Pain stopped appearing on DJ Khaled albums all the way back in 2013 -- he's calling it an act of betrayal, after he propelled Mr. "We The Best" to platinum status!!!

On the latest episode of "Club Shay Shay", Shannon Sharpe simply asked T-Pain what's the one lesson he learned as he approaches his debut album's 20th anniversary ... a0nd T-Pain immediately brought up DJ Khaled.

T-Pain says the most invaluable lesson he learned was that nobody is your brother -- especially those who always tell you they are!!!

It's crazy to hear their partnership corrode like this ... T-Pain actually helped Khaled earn his FIRST-EVER Platinum plaque back in 2008 through their "I'm So Hood" anthem, but the chili peppers are now under the bridge.

