National Guardsman's Head Wound Slowly Healing After D.C. Shooting

Andrew Wolfe -- one of the two National Guard members shot the day before Thanksgiving in Washington, D.C. -- is recovering well ... according to the West Virginia governor.

Governor Patrick Morrisey provided the update via his website Friday ... revealing he's been in contact with the family -- and, they "report that his head wound is slowly healing and that he's beginning to ‘look more like himself.'"

The governor stated Andy will likely be in acute care for at least a couple more weeks ... but, the family's full of optimism after the tragic attack.

Governor Morrisey asked the general public to continue to pray for Andrew ... and, he himself was scheduled to attend a vigil for the 24-year-old yesterday.

ICYMI ... Wolfe's condition immediately after the shooting was uncertain -- with his mother, Melody, stating in a Facebook post on Thanksgiving that "The first two weeks will be a waiting game. Right now he’s surviving and alive. We got to see him in ICU and he’s sedated. It feels like a nightmare and this doesn’t feel real.”

As you know ... Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom were both shot last month while patrolling D.C. Their fellow soldiers in the National Guard returned fire with the shooter in a harrowing video shared to social media, while Wolfe and Beckstrom were rushed to the hospital. Beckstrom passed away the day after the shooting.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting. He pled not guilty to the charges against him earlier this week.