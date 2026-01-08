High Times' Josh Kesselman Shames 'Big Alcohol' for Cannabis 'Scromiting' Propaganda

Play video content TMZ.com

The viral reports of people "scromiting" -- AKA barfing their guts out -- after smoking weed are nothing but propaganda from "Big Alcohol," who are Big Mad their sales are down ... so says High Times' publisher Josh Kesselman!!!

Alcohol consumption was reportedly down about 54% in 2025 to its lowest point in nearly a century in the United States ... as more Americans are favoring health and cannabis trends over scarring their livers. There have also been several bankruptcy filings from distilleries in the past few months.

The real horrors of the ‘scromiting’ weed disorder plaguing ERs — from dwindling to 87 pounds to ‘nonstop puking’ for a week https://t.co/A6QnSaRdM8 pic.twitter.com/BMm9uvv5MQ — New York Post (@nypost) December 9, 2025 @nypost

Josh suspects the round of "scromit" ("scream-vomiting") reports -- that are routinely getting spanked with community notes on socials to adjust accuracy -- are being pushed by the alcohol companies.

Alcohol stocks are said to be down $830 BILLION, and Josh says he's using his publication to counter any falsehoods the spirit companies push to protect their riches.

Josh's advice is from the ol' adage, "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em" ... THC beverages, tonics, seltzers, and sodas are currently booming in the market, and given "Big Alcohol's" resources in the drink market, Josh believes they can do the cannabis industry proud.