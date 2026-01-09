Warriors Ban Fans After Wild Brawl In Stands During Game

The Golden State Warriors aren't playing around when it comes to fan violence -- the team banned two spectators after a wild brawl broke out in the stands during Wednesday's game.

TMZ Sports spoke with the Warriors on Thursday after several videos surfaced on social media showing two men going at it during the Dubs vs. Bucks game at the Chase Center.

"SFPD (San Francisco Police Department) was on location to defuse the situation," the org. said. "The fans have been banned from future Chase Center events."

The Warriors also told us no one was injured ...which is pretty remarkable after watching the video.

In the lower tier of the arena, a man dressed in all black was spotted arguing with a fan wearing a Steph Curry jersey for reasons that remain unclear.

The man in black then shoved the Curry fan, who fired back with a series of violent right punches. As the fight escalated, another bystander tried -- and failed -- to pull the Curry fan away.

This angle of last night’s fight at the Warriors game.. way more unhinged than I thought, lady in the black hat was loving it tho😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/j808m6KY0R — Emily Kate (@emilykatetakes) January 8, 2026 @emilykatetakes

A Good Samaritan even stepped in, trying to shield the man in black and block the attack ... but the Curry fan continued swinging before finally walking away.

We also contacted the SFPD to see if anyone from this fight was arrested, but so far, we haven’t heard back.