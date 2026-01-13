San Francisco Drunk Woman Off The Hook for Public Intoxication

The San Francisco drunk woman who starred in an infamous viral bar fight video is catching a break in her legal case, TMZ has learned.

San Francisco authorities tell us Shireen Afkari is off the hook after her arrest for misdemeanor public intoxication at Hazie's saloon in December 2025.

NEW: Drunk female customer attacks bar staff outside trendy San Francisco restaurant co-owned by celebrity chef Joey Altman



The unidentified couple had been cut off for being drunk and rude



Bartender Miguel Marchese said they were verbally abrasive and difficult with staff… pic.twitter.com/peqhRbKjqY — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) December 16, 2025 @unlimited_ls

As the world witnessed in the viral video, Afkari drunkenly squabbled with staff at the watering hole, ultimately getting tossed out with her boyfriend and tripped by a bartender on the sidewalk before she was arrested by responding officers.

Robert Rueca, an SFPD spokesperson, tells TMZ ... the department does NOT refer public intoxication cases to the district attorney for possible prosecution, adding that no other charges will be filed against Afkari. As for any fines, Rueca said his understanding is that Afkari will face no further penalties.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office agrees. Randolph Quezada, a rep for the SFDA, said they have "never received a case to review for charging this individual." Quezada also said Afkari was arrested for public intoxication and was released "once sober."

Last week, the bartender who tripped Afkari was reportedly fired from Hazie's because managers told him he was an insurance liability based on his altercation with Afkari.