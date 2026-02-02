Cedric The Entertainer Drags Trump, Says He Dishes It Out But Can't Take It

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cedric The Entertainer Trump Loves the Smoke But Can't Take the Heat!!!

By TMZ Staff
Cedric the Entertainer isn’t staying quiet over Donald Trump’s freakout about Trevor Noah’s Epstein Island joke at last night's Grammys ... he's calling out the president for dishing out insults, but not being able to take them!

TMZ caught up with Cedric at LAX Monday, and he says that factoring in the whole Jimmy Kimmel saga, Trump’s tantrum tracks -- pointing out DT has no problem calling people ugly or lobbing abuse left and right ... but the second someone throws that same energy back, he starts flexing his power and influence against them.

Cedric tells us that throwing money around and threatening to sue people into silence is flat-out bullying -- not the tough "Imma show you" take he thinks it is.

Catch the full clip 'cause Cedric doesn’t miss a beat ... saying if Trump were on a level playing field, sure, clap back all you want.

But as it stands, he's just being a total hypocrite!

