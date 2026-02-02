Cedric The Entertainer Drags Trump, Says He Dishes It Out But Can't Take It

Trump Loves the Smoke But Can't Take the Heat!!!

Cedric the Entertainer isn’t staying quiet over Donald Trump’s freakout about Trevor Noah’s Epstein Island joke at last night's Grammys ... he's calling out the president for dishing out insults, but not being able to take them!

TMZ caught up with Cedric at LAX Monday, and he says that factoring in the whole Jimmy Kimmel saga, Trump’s tantrum tracks -- pointing out DT has no problem calling people ugly or lobbing abuse left and right ... but the second someone throws that same energy back, he starts flexing his power and influence against them.

🇺🇸⚡️ — Trevor Noah at the Grammys:

Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton. pic.twitter.com/o5btl7tLNw — Mohammad Javid (@PhyuLay60937915) February 2, 2026 @PhyuLay60937915

Cedric tells us that throwing money around and threatening to sue people into silence is flat-out bullying -- not the tough "Imma show you" take he thinks it is.

Catch the full clip 'cause Cedric doesn’t miss a beat ... saying if Trump were on a level playing field, sure, clap back all you want.