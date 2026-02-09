Final Two Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson Dismissed

The final two sexual misconduct lawsuits against Deshaun Watson have been dismissed, TMZ Sports has confirmed ... ending a saga dating back to March 2021.

According to court documents ... the last two cases were dismissed Friday in a Texas courtroom. Tony Buzbee -- who represented 26 of the 27 women who filed lawsuits against Watson, including one of these last two -- told us, "We settled. Terms are confidential."

Regarding the other case, we reached out to the victim's attorney for comment but have not yet heard back.

Both cases were scheduled to go to trial over the next few weeks.

In total, 27 lawsuits were brought against Watson detailing claims of sexual misconduct. For his part ... Watson denied any wrongdoing -- and no criminal charges were brought against him.

We also asked Watson's attorney -- Rusty Hardin -- for comment on the dismissals ... but have not heard back.

Watson was suspended for 11 games during the 2022 season, hit with a $5 million fine, forced to undergo a mandatory evaluation by behavioral experts and follow their suggested treatment program before being reinstated by the league.

Since the trade out of Houston, it has been anything but smooth sailing for Watson. He's played in only 19 games for Cleveland since 2022 ... throwing 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in that span.