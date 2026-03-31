Kendra Duggar Tells Joseph She Hired Lawyer for Herself, Not Him

I Retained a Lawyer For Myself, Not For You!!!

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Kendra Duggar let her husband, Joseph, know that he was basically on his own when it came to legal representation ... according to a recorded jail call just hours after she was released from custody.

As you know ... Kendra was arrested March 20 as she and Joseph were hit with 4 misdemeanor counts each of false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child. And at the time, Joseph was already in custody for lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Kendra was released later that day and whisked away with her children to a secluded location. Afterwards, she accepted Joseph's call from Washington County Detention Facility in Arkansas.

Listen to the audio ... Kendra gently informs Joseph that she retained the Duggar family's reported longtime attorney, Travis Story, to represent her, but as the conversation progresses, she drops an absolute bombshell on Joseph.

Joseph says, "I didn't know exactly who we..." and Kendra immediately cuts him off.

"Well, it's not for you," she revealed. "It's only for me."

She then stammers for a second and continues, "I mean he can work with you, but it's just I ... they said I needed somebody for the case that we've got going with the kids and stuff."

Play video content Washington County Detention Facility

Listen to the full audio above.

Remember ... Joseph's arrest came after a 14-year-old girl told law enforcement about several alleged incidents with Joseph she claims occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach, FL in 2020 when she was only 9 years old. His bond was set at $600,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and no unsupervised contact with any minors.