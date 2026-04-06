Tekashi 6ix9ine Must Stay on Straight and Narrow to Keep Out of Jail, Lawyer Says

Gotta Keep My Nose Clean … Or It's Back to The Pokey!!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been celebrating his release from federal lockup ... but he's gotta be careful and follow strict rules to stay a free man -- or else it's back to the Big House!

As everyone knows ... Tekashi was released from MDC Brooklyn after spending 3 months behind bars for running afoul of his conditions of federal probation. The rapper pled guilty to 3 violations -- two for possessing a pair of controlled substances and one for committing an assault.

TMZ obtained Tekashi's judgment for his probation violation case and spoke with his longtime attorney, Lance Lazzaro, who shed light on what the New York-born rapper must do to stay out of jail.

First things first ... Lazzaro says Tekashi must keep away from convicted felons, guns, and drugs. In 2025, Tekashi failed a federally-administered drug test, coming up positive for cocaine and MDMA -- a synthetic drug that doubles as a stimulant and hallucinogen.

Lazzaro says despite Tekashi's dirty urine test, the hip hop star is NOT on any drugs currently and is enjoying a sober existence.

Still, the attorney says, probation officers are expected to drug test Tekashi over the next 12 months of his federal supervision.

Court documents show Tekashi must submit to one drug test upon his release from jail and then at least 2 random drug tests after that.

The docs also state Tekashi must enroll in an outpatient drug treatment program, as well as a mental health program focused on anger management.

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The good news for Tekashi is that he can drink alcohol to ease the stress of his strict probation guidelines, according to Lazzaro and court documents. Over the weekend, Tekashi celebrated his jail release at the strip club, Booby Trap, in Pompano Beach, Florida, where, we're told, he and his posse enjoyed some expensive bottle service. So, bottoms up.