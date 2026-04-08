Cardi B Brings Out Nicki Minaj's Ex Meek Mill at Philadelphia Concert

Cardi B knows what's "Up" ... she brought out her nemesis Nick Minaj's ex Meek Mill to her Philadelphia concert Tuesday night!

Check it out -- the crowd went wild when Meek walked onto the stage at Cardi's sold-out "Little Miss Drama Tour" stop at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena to perform "Dreams and Nightmares." It makes sense the rapper came out for Cardi's Philly show -- it's his hometown, and "Dreams and Nightmares" is considered a Philly anthem about hard work and the underdog mentality.

Cardi B brought Meek Mill out in Philadelphia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UrdLqWCDPa @streetaddictz

Cardi and Meek also have history together ... they collaborated on the 2018 track "On Me" on his album "Championships." Meanwhile, he dated Nicki for about 2 years, from early 2015 to January 2017.

As you know, Nicki and Cardi have beefed for years ... with things hitting a boiling point in 2025 when Nicki started trashing Cardi's new album, "Am I The Drama?" The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker then accused Nicki of "going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs."

But things got even more personal when Nicki dragged Cardi's eldest child, Kulture, into their fight tweeting ... "Kulture vulture you ugly too."