'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Joseline Hernandez Is Pregnant

Joseline Hernandez has a bun in the oven! The reality star took to Instagram Wednesday to announce she's expecting a baby with her longtime love, Balistic Beats.

The cute couple posted a series of sweet snaps to drop the news, including pics of Joseline cradling her stomach and the two holding hands.

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They captioned it ... "New beginnings and I'm thankful."

This is the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" alum's first child with BB -- whose real name is Robin Ingouma.

The lovebirds have been together quite some time now ... and even appeared on Season 16 of "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition 2."

Joseline has one other child -- her daughter Bonnie Bella -- with ex Stevie J. She documented the birth of her first child on the VH1 TV special "Joseline's Special Delivery."