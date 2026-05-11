Ex-NBAer Desmond Mason Arrested in Oklahoma City

Former NBA player Desmond Mason is behind bars in Oklahoma after being arrested for a warrant out of Texas last week.

According to the local police department, Mason was picked up in Bricktown on Thursday ... but was taken to a local hospital for treatment due to a medical issue before being booked at 3:39 PM.

Mason is still in the Oklahoma City Detention Center as of Monday ... and is being held on "flight to avoid," which is used for someone crossing borders to dodge prosecution, News 9 reports.

The outlet also stated it is a felony warrant ... and his booking page shows it is out of Collin County, Texas.

He is listed at 6'6" and 270 pounds.

Further details surrounding the arrest warrant were not available.

Mason was a first-round pick to the Seattle SuperSonics in 2000 ... and won the Dunk Contest in 2001. He also played for the Bucks, Hornets Thunder and Kings before playing his final NBA games in the 2009-10 season.