NBA Star Miles Bridges Asks Judge to Order Ex to Submit to Psych Exam

NBA star Miles Bridges asked a judge to order his ex Mychelle Johnson to submit to a psychological evaluation, claiming she has an "obsessive fixation" on his new girlfriend ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the Charlotte Hornets star claimed Mychelle has been acting quite erratically in the past couple of months.

He says the exes share four minor children and have had a temporary custody and support deal in place since 2023.

In his new filing, Miles claimed Mychelle's actions show she has failed to prioritize the children's needs over her own personal grievances ... saying she consistently "initiates prolonged, emotionally charged communications during late-night and early-morning hours."

He included a series of alleged messages that Mychelle sent him, including one of her saying, “you lied & said you never wasn’t dating Shara when whole summer you were not together & you wanted her out multiple times & tried to. That’s what you just lied to me about.”

Miles claimed the alleged messages show his ex’s “intense and persistent preoccupation with" a "significant other" ... which is part of the reason he is asking for a court order requiring her to submit to a "comprehensive psychological evaluation."

The NBA star alleged Mychelle also threatened to disseminate "intimate information" about him. Mychelle has denied the claim she threatened to reveal any such nude photos or videos to the public.

As TMZ first reported, Miles obtained a temporary restraining order against Mychelle after accusing her of cyberstalking him.