Alix Earle Addresses Alex Cooper Fallout on New Netflix Series

Alix Earle says fans are finally going to hear her side of the Alex Cooper drama ... because the influencer is opening up about their messy fallout on her upcoming Netflix reality series.

Earle tells TIME she wasn't comfortable discussing her former Unwell Network boss when filming "Earle Meets World" first began. "That was one of the things in the beginning they wanted me to talk about, and I really wasn't comfortable sharing."

But she says the situation soon became unavoidable. "Everything unfolded the way it did while we were filming," Earle says. "There was a serious struggle behind the scenes of emotions, and my family showed up for me."

She added she's glad the show captured what viewers didn't see online. "Those moments that sometimes seem so fun for people online ... are hard behind the scenes," she says.

The Alex Cooper feud, however, did make it into the series. As you know, the pair's rift became public in April after Earle reposted a video criticizing the "Call Her Daddy" host. Cooper later responded in a since-deleted TikTok, confirming there was bad blood between the former business partners.

Cooper has largely stayed out of the public back and forth since then. She's now expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan while continuing to build the Unwell Network.

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